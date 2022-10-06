SWR SWR Fernsehen Eisenbahn-Romantik Folgen 11 Minuten Mit dem Zug durch Bolivien STAND 3.9.2019, 8:36 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Transport auf der Lebensader Boliviens. Täglich rollen drei bis vier Güterzüge zwischen Santa Cruz und Quijarro hin und her, um das Land zu versorgen. SWR SWR - Mattig-Gerlach Auch in Bolivien leuchtet der Mercedesstern - in der spektakulären Andenkulisse zwischen Sucre und Potosi, wo der Ferrocaril im Zweitages-Turnus vor allem Einheimische, aber manchmal auch Touristen durch die spektakuläre Berglandschaft zu den abgelegenen Dörfern bringt. SWR SWR - Mattig-Gerlach Autocaril Buik, Modell 1937 Alcapone SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Autocaril SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Bahnveteran am Bahnhof von Santa Cruz SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Bahnveteran am Bahnhof von Santa Cruz SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Buskonkurrenz am Titicacasee SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Dampfveteran im Museum von Guaqui SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach DE-Lok No 22, Sulzer Hermanos Oerlikon, CH, Modell 1.955 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Eisenbahnmuseum in Pulacayo SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Endstation Eisenbahnfriedhof Uyuni am Rande der Salztonebene. Metalldiebe und Graffiti beschleunigen den Verfall. Die Anlage gilt als einer der größten Eisenbahnfriedhöfe der Welt. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Endtstation Uyuni SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Endtstation Uyuni SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Endtstation Uyuni SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Ferrobus in der Werkstatt SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach GE U10C im Bahnhof von Santa Cruz SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach GE U10C im Werk SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Der Güterzug fährt durch den Regenwald. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Güterzug No 76 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Illampu - ebenfalls Zeuge der Vergangenheit. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Die No 43 ist in einem gut erhaltenen Zustand im Museum zu besichtigen. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Detailbild Schild SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach No 22, ein Schatz im Museum SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Pulacayo Museum SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Rangierlok im Bahnhof von Oruro SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Der Schienenbus fährt durchs Dorf. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Zug im Uru Uru See SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Ein Güterzug fährt über eine Brücke SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Ein Güterzug fährt über eine Brücke SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach