SWR SWR Fernsehen Nachtcafé Rückschau Bilder aus der Sendung am 27. Februar STAND 23.2.2015, 13:42 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Prof. Giovanni Maio, Dorothea Meyer, Johannes Zeller, Sabine Antoni, Marianne Neeb, Dr. Jörg Puchta und Zoe Jenny (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Michael Steinbrecher, Marianne Neeb, Dr. Jörg Puchta und Zoe Jenny (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Michael Steinbrecher, Marianne Neeb und Dr. Jörg Puchta (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge Prof. Giovanni Maio, Dorothea Meyer, Johannes Zeller, Sabine Antoni und Michael Steinbrecher (v.li.) SWR SWR - Alexander Kluge