SWR SWR Fernsehen Nachtcafé Rückschau Eindrücke aus der Sendung STAND 8.12.2017, 13:17 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Ursula Meissner, Christian Adam, Regina Halmich, Michael Steinbrecher, Saskia Jürgens, Wolfgang Sell, Ute Winkler-Stumpf und Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Schmid (von oben und v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Schmid, Wolfgang Seil, Saskia Jürgens und Michael Steinbrecherl (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Wolfgang Seil, Saskia Jürgens und Michael Steinbrecherl (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Schmid, Ute Winkler-Stumpf und Wolfgang Seil (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Schmid, Ute Winkler-Stumpf, Wolgang Sell, Saskia Jürgens und Michael Steinbrecher (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Schmid, Ute Winkler-Stumpf, Wolgang Sell und Saskia Jürgens (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Michael Steinbrecher und Regina Halmich (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Michael Steinbrecher, Regina Halmich, Christian Adam und Ursula Meissner (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Regina Halmich, Christian Adam und Ursula Meissner (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Schmid, Ute Winkler-Stumpf, Wolfgang Sell, Saskia Jürgens, Michael Steinbrecher, Regina Halmich, Christian Adam und Ursula Meissner (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle