SWR SWR Fernsehen Nachtcafé Rückschau Bilder aus der Sendung STAND 15.9.2017, 12:18 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Britt Kanja, Michael Steinbrecher (Moderation), Lotti Krekel (seitl.) und Ernst Hilbich (seitl.) [v.li.] SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Michael Steinbrecher (Moderation), Cindy Berger, Ernst Hilbich und Lotti Krekel (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Prof. Dr. Astrid Schütz, Christine Wagner und Britt Kanja (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Ernst Hilbich und Lotti Krekel (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle Prof. Dr. Astrid Schütz, Christine Wagner, Britt Kanja, Michael Steinbrecher (Moderation), Cindy Berger, Ernst Hilbich und Lotti Krekel (v.li.) SWR SWR - Tom Oettle