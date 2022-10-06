SWR SWR Fernsehen Eisenbahn-Romantik Folgen Folge 899 Umstieg von sowjetischen auf europäische und US-Loks – Bilder von einem Neuanfang in Estland STAND 24.11.2016, 10:17 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Dies ist die Breitspur-Diesellokomotive TEP-70 der estnischen Eisenbahngesellschaft mit einer Leistung von 2944 kW. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Die Denkmal-Lok L2317, Baujahr 1953 ist in der Eisenbahnfabrik bei Kolomna/Moskau entstanden und steht am Balti Jam, dem Baltischen Bahnhof in Tallinn. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Die Deutsche Heereslok 523368, Baujahr 1943, im Museum Haapsalu wurde als Kriegsbeute der Roten Armee requiriert. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Dieser Estnische Elektrotriebwagen stammt aus dem Jahr 1930. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Führerstand GE-C30-7 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Führerstand TEM TMH SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Führerstand TEP-70 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Die Lok GE C30-7 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach GE C30-7 von hinten. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Frontansicht der GE C30-7 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach GE C30-7 in Voru SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach General Electric GE C30-7, Baujahr: 1985, Leistung: 2.240 kW, Gewicht: 191Tonnen, Achsbelastung: bis 32 Tonnen SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach GE C30-7 auf der Fahrt. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Koexistenz GE und TMH SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach GE Seriennummer SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Sowjetische Dampflok Auruvedur L 1646, Baujahr 1951 von Kolomna bei Moskau, Russland. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Russische-Rangierlok-TEM2, im Dienst von Eesti Energia in Tapa. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Sowjet Dampflok: Baujahr 1953, Denkmal an Tallinns Bahnhof. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Sowjetischer Dampfveteran SZD Cy 252 94 im Eisenbahnmuseum von Haapsalu. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach GE C30-7 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Sowjet Denkmal Lok in Tapa SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach TEM TMH GE C30 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach TEM TMH im Bahnhof Koidula SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach In Czechien entworfene, in Vilnius (Litauen) gebaute und von Transmashholding (Russland) ausgelieferte Rangierlok. Leistung 970 kW SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach TEM TMH GE C30 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach TEP 70 in Tapa SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach TEP 70 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach TEP 70 BS SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach TRAMbahn Tatra KT4 SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Stadler FLIRT SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach ELRON Stadler FLIRT am Baltischen Bahnhof in Tallinn. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach Breitspur Ausführung des Stadler FLIRT in der ELRON Werkstatt. SWR SWR - Michael Mattig-Gerlach