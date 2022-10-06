SWR SWR Fernsehen Eisenbahn-Romantik Folgen Kathedralen des Industriezeitalters - Budapest STAND 19.2.2020, 8:32 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Andorfy Ottó bei der Kindereisenbahn SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions Die Kindereisenbahn SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions Der Sissi-Zug in Gödöllö SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions Bahnhofshalle des Keleti Pályaudvar SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions Nyugati Pályaudvar in Budapest SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions Stationsmeister Szögi Sandor im Nyugati Pályaudvar SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions Das MAV Symphonieorchester im Bahnhof Keleti Pályaudvar SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions Erinnerungsstücke des Stationsmeister Szögi Sandor im Nyugati Pályaudvar SWR Bea Müller / YUZU Productions