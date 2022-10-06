  1. SWR
  2. SWR Fernsehen
  3. Eisenbahn-Romantik
  4. Folgen

Folge 781 XL

Bilder vom Michigan See zum Golf von Mexiko

STAND
French Quarter in New Orleans (Foto: SWR)
French Quarter in New Orleans
Mississippidampfer
New Orleans
Mississippidampfer
Güterzug
Parallelfahrt hinter Memphis
City of New Orleans
AMTRAK "City of New Orleans"
Beale Street in Memphis
Memphis - Rock'n Soul Museum
Memphis Streetcar
Main Street Trolley in Memphis
Skyline von Chicago
Stadtimpressionen Chicago
Chicago Union Station
Cloud Gate
STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR Fernsehen