SWR SWR Fernsehen Eisenbahn-Romantik Folgen Folge 781 XL Bilder vom Michigan See zum Golf von Mexiko STAND 26.6.2020, 8:17 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen French Quarter in New Orleans SWR Mississippidampfer SWR New Orleans SWR Mississippidampfer SWR Güterzug SWR Parallelfahrt hinter Memphis SWR City of New Orleans SWR AMTRAK "City of New Orleans" SWR Beale Street in Memphis SWR Memphis - Rock'n Soul Museum SWR Memphis Streetcar SWR Main Street Trolley in Memphis SWR Skyline von Chicago SWR Stadtimpressionen Chicago SWR Chicago Union Station SWR Cloud Gate SWR