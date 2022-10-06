SWR SWR Fernsehen Eisenbahn-Romantik Folgen Schweden. Bahnen - Gruben - Einsamkeit Bildergalerie zur Folge 674 STAND 7.5.2021, 16:31 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Das Logo verkündet das Jubiläum: Hundert Jahre Inlandsbahn. SWR Hoting, ein Bahnhof an der Inlandsbahn. SWR Dorotea, noch ein Bahnhof auf der Inlandsbahn. SWR Die modernde Inlandsbahn. SWR SWR Storuman SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR SWR