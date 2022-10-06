  1. SWR
  2. SWR Fernsehen
  3. Eisenbahn-Romantik
  4. Folgen

Kathedralen des Industriezeitalters - St. Pancras (London)

STAND
Dreh am Bahnhof St. Pancras (Foto: YUZU Productions / Bea Müller)
Dreh am Bahnhof St. Pancras YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
Bahnhofshalle der St. Pancras Station YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
St. Pancras Station YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
Ladys smoker room im Midland Grand Hotel YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
Kings Cross Station London YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
St. Pancras Station YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
Falkner Wayne Parson mit seiner Rosie in der St. Pancras Station YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
Das Midland Grand Hotel YUZU Productions / Bea Müller
STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR Fernsehen