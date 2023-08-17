  1. SWR
  2. SWR Fernsehen
  3. Die Fallers
  4. Familie
Johanna steht auf dem Balkon, die Geranien blühen üppig (Foto: SWR, d:light / Christian Koch)

Abschied

Wir verneigen uns vor Ursula Cantieni

STAND
Ursula Cantieni (Foto: SWR, Patricia Neligan)
STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR Fernsehen