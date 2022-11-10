SWR SWR Fernsehen Bilder STAND 10.11.2022, 9:59 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Colourbox Colourbox - Effektive Entspannung © Colourbox.com - Colourbox Foto: Colourbox.de - Kleine Auswahl aus der großen "Schildkröt"-Sammlung im Heimatmuseum Neckarau SWR SWR - Eberhard Reuß Yasemin Kreinacke aus Weinheim besitzt mehr als 500 Barbie-Puppen - darunter auch ausgefallene Modelle SWR SWR - Colourbox.de - Colourbox.de - Immer wieder belastet: Nudeln (Symbolbild) Getty Images Thinkstock - Colourbox.de - Colourbox Foto: Colourbox.de - Colourbox Colourbox - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - Beate Mannes SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - Colourbox Foto: Colourbox.de - Colourbox.de - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - Colourbox.de - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - SWR SWR - Colourbox.de - colourbox.de - Getty Images Thinkstock - Back-Attacke mit Annie - Selbstgezogene Zucchini können gefährlich sein Getty Images Thinkstock - colourbox.de -