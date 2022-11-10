  1. SWR
  2. SWR Fernsehen

Bilder

STAND
Cantaloupe Melone (Foto: Colourbox, Colourbox -)
Colourbox -
urlaub (Foto: © Colourbox.com -)
Effektive Entspannung © Colourbox.com -
Frau am Kamin mit Buch (Foto: Colourbox, Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Foto: Colourbox.de -
Heimatmuseum Neckarau: kleine Puppen aus der "Schildkröt"-Sammlung (Foto: SWR, SWR - Eberhard Reuß)
Kleine Auswahl aus der großen "Schildkröt"-Sammlung im Heimatmuseum Neckarau SWR - Eberhard Reuß
Barbie-Puppen aus der Sammlung von Yasemin Kreinacke (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
Yasemin Kreinacke aus Weinheim besitzt mehr als 500 Barbie-Puppen - darunter auch ausgefallene Modelle SWR -
Trabi (Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Colourbox.de -
Wildfleisch (Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Colourbox.de -
frische Nudeln liegen auf einem Leinentuch (Symbolbild) (Foto: Getty Images, Thinkstock -)
Immer wieder belastet: Nudeln (Symbolbild) Thinkstock -
Suppe (Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Colourbox.de -
Frischer Lachs auf einem Holzbrett. (Foto: Colourbox, Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Foto: Colourbox.de -
Süßkartoffeln (Foto: Colourbox, Colourbox -)
Colourbox -
Krokusse (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Rosentorte (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Fertiger Topflappen (Foto: SWR, SWR - Beate Mannes)
SWR - Beate Mannes
Falafel-Sandwich (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Linsen mit Spätzle (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Reste von Nudeln und Kartoffeln (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Drei Kohlrabi mit grünen Blättern (Foto: Colourbox, Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Foto: Colourbox.de -
Glücksschwein (Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Colourbox.de -
Türchen 24 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 23 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 22 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 21 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 20 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen19 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Suppe (Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Colourbox.de -
Türchen 17 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 16 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 15 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 14 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 13 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 12 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 11 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 6 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 5 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Türchen 4 (Foto: SWR, SWR -)
SWR -
Adventskranz (Foto: Colourbox.de -)
Colourbox.de -
Popcorn (Foto: colourbox.de -)
colourbox.de -
Kartoffeln liegen auf einem Schneidebrett daneben liegt ein Messer (Foto: Getty Images, Thinkstock -)
Thinkstock -
Back-Attacke mit Annie (Foto: Back-Attacke mit Annie -)
Back-Attacke mit Annie -
Zucchini (Foto: Getty Images, Thinkstock -)
Selbstgezogene Zucchini können gefährlich sein Thinkstock -
Chilli und Öl (Foto: colourbox.de -)
colourbox.de -
STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR Fernsehen